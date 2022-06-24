Brice Garnett shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Brice Garnett hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Garnett's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Garnett to 2 under for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garnett had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.