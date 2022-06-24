  • Brian Stuard shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Brian Stuard makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Stuard drives green and birdies at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Brian Stuard makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.