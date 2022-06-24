Brian Stuard shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Brian Stuard hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 89th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Stuard hit his 120 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Stuard had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Stuard's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 114 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.