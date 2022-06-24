Brian Harman shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 50th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Harman had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Harman's 150 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Harman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.