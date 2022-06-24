Brett Drewitt shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Brett Drewitt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 100th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Drewitt had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Drewitt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Drewitt to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Drewitt's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Drewitt's 107 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Drewitt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Drewitt at 2 over for the round.