  • Brendon Todd putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Brendon Todd escapes bunker and birdies at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.