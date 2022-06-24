Brendon Todd putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

Brendon Todd hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Brendon Todd had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Todd chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Todd's tee shot went 181 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Todd's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Todd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Todd at 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

Todd hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.