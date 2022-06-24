Brendan Steele shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Brendan Steele hit 14 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 11th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 10 under; Harris English, Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 12th, Steele's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Steele had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Steele's 161 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Steele hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Steele to 4 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Steele chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Steele hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at 4 under for the round.