Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Brandt Snedeker hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 100th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

At the 431-yard par-4 17th, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Snedeker hit his 178 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.