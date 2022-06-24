Brandon Wu shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Brandon Wu hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 134th at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Wu chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even for the round.