Brandon Hagy shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Brandon Hagy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 142nd at 6 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hagy had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hagy's his second shot went 23 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.