Bo Hoag shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Bo Hoag hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 142nd at 6 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hoag chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 over for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 4 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hoag's tee shot went 181 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hoag to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Hoag had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 5 over for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 6 over for the round.