Bill Haas shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Bill Haas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Haas's 97 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Haas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Haas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Haas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Haas had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 4 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Haas chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 5 under for the round.