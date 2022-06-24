Benjamin James shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Benjamin James hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. James finished his day tied for 100th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, James got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved James to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, James chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved James to 1 under for the round.

James got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving James to even-par for the round.

James missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved James to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, James's 133 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved James to 2 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, James had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving James to 1 under for the round.

James got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving James to even for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, James chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved James to 2 under for the round.