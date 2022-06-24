  • Benjamin James shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Benjamin James makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Benjamin James holes bunker shot for birdie at Travelers

