Ben Silverman shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Ben Silverman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Silverman finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Silverman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Silverman to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Silverman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Silverman to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Silverman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Silverman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Silverman had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Silverman to 3 under for the round.

At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Silverman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Silverman to 2 under for the round.