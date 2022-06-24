  • Ben Silverman shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Ben Silverman makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Ben Silverman drives the green to set up birdie at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Ben Silverman makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.