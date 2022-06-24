Ben Kohles shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Ben Kohles hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 126th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Kohles had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Kohles had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kohles to 3 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Kohles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kohles's 167 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 2 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kohles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Kohles's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Kohles chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Kohles reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Kohles at even for the round.