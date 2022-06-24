Beau Hossler finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Beau Hossler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hossler's 148 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hossler had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Hossler's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hossler chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.