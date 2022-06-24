Austin Smotherman shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Austin Smotherman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 100th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Smotherman's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Smotherman chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Smotherman's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.