Austin Cook shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Austin Cook hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 31st at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 10 under; Harris English, Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Cook's 133 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Cook had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cook chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cook chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 5 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Cook's 163 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 5 under for the round.