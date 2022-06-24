Anirban Lahiri shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Anirban Lahiri hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 126th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Lahiri's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Lahiri got a double bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Lahiri hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Lahiri to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lahiri's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 over for the round.