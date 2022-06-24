Strong putting brings Andrew Novak a 6-under 64 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Andrew Novak hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Novak finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Andrew Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Andrew Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Novak had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Novak's 136 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Novak to 3 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Novak had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 5 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Novak hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 6 under for the round.