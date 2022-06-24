Andrew Landry putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Andrew Landry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his day tied for 100th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Andrew Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Landry chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 3 under for the round.