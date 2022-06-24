Alex Smalley shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Alex Smalley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 126th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Smalley had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Smalley reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Smalley's 142 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.