Adam Svensson delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the second at the Travelers Championship

Adam Svensson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Svensson finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; K.H. Lee, Harris English, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, and Nick Hardy are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, Adam Svensson missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Adam Svensson to even for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Svensson chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Svensson had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Svensson's 188 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 5 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Svensson hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 6 under for the round.