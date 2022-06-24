-
Adam Schenk putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Schenk holes 15-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Adam Schenk makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Adam Schenk hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 89th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Adam Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Schenk had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schenk to 2 under for the round.
