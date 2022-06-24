Adam Long putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Adam Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Long hit his 87 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Long at 4 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Long to 5 under for the round.