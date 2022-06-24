8-over 78 by Adam D'Amario in second round of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Adam D'Amario hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 over for the tournament. D'Amario finished his day in 154th at 17 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

D'Amario got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving D'Amario to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, D'Amario's 88 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved D'Amario to even-par for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, D'Amario's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, D'Amario had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved D'Amario to 2 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th D'Amario hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved D'Amario to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, D'Amario his second shot was a drop and his approach went 109 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, D'Amario had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving D'Amario to 8 over for the round.