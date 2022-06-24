Aaron Wise putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Travelers Championship

Aaron Wise hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his round tied for 100th at 1 over; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 8th at 7 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Aaron Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Wise's tee shot went 162 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Wise missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.