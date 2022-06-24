Aaron Rai shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Aaron Rai hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rai finished his round tied for 24th at 4 under; K.H. Lee, Harris English, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, and Nick Hardy are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Rai had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.