Zach Johnson putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Zach Johnson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Zach Johnson got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zach Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Johnson's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.