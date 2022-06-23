Strong putting brings Xander Schauffele a 7-under 63 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Xander Schauffele hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Schauffele finished his day tied for 3rd at 7 under with Martin Laird; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Xander Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Schauffele had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Schauffele's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Schauffele had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 6 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 7 under for the round.