Wyndham Clark putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Wyndham Clark's 123 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Clark had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Clark's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Clark's 158 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Clark chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 171-yard par-3 green 16th, Clark suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Clark had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Clark's 83 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.