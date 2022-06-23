William McGirt putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

William McGirt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGirt finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, William McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving William McGirt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, McGirt had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, McGirt's 165 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, McGirt had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, McGirt's 143 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 4 under for the round.