Strong putting brings Webb Simpson a 6-under 64 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Webb Simpson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Simpson finished his day tied for 5th at 6 under with Charles Howell III and Patrick Cantlay; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Webb Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Simpson had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Simpson's 110 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Simpson hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Simpson had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.