Vince Whaley putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 first round in the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Vince Whaley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Whaley finished his day tied for 131st at 3 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Vince Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vince Whaley to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Whaley hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the water, Whaley hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Whaley his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 112 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 3 over for the round.