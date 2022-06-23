Tyler Duncan shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 14th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Duncan's 88 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.