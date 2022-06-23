  • Troy Merritt shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Troy Merritt gets up-and-down for birdie at Travelers

