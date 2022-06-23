Troy Merritt shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Troy Merritt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Merritt had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to even for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Merritt chipped in his fourth from 16 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Merritt at 2 over for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Merritt chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Merritt's 119 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Merritt had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.