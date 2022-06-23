Trey Mullinax shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Mullinax got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Mullinax's 117 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to even for the round.

Mullinax missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.