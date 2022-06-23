Tony Finau shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Tony Finau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Finau's 149 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Finau chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.