Tommy Fleetwood shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Tommy Fleetwood hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Fleetwood chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.