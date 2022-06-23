Tom Hoge shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Tom Hoge hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 131st at 3 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Hoge chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 3 over for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoge had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.