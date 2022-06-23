Taylor Moore shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Taylor Moore hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.