Sung Kang shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Sung Kang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 131st at 3 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Kang got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Kang hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kang's 143 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Kang's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.