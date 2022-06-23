Stewart Cink shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Stewart Cink hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Cink got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Cink hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

Cink tee shot went 231 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 2 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cink chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Cink went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.