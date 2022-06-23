Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Jaeger to even-par for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Jaeger hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.