Si Woo Kim shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Kim hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Kim hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Kim's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.