8-over 78 by Seth Reeves in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Seth Reeves hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 153rd at 8 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Reeves got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Reeves chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to even-par for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 2 over for the round.

Reeves got a double bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reeves to 6 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Reeves's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.