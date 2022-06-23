Sepp Straka shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Sepp Straka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 16th green, Straka suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Straka at 4 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.