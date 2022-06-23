Seamus Power shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Seamus Power hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Power had a great 276-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 0 feet but carded a birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Power's tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Power's 120 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Power had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.