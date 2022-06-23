Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.