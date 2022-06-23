Scott Stallings shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Stallings hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Stallings got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Stallings's tee shot went 226 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 47 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Stallings's 86 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Stallings got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Stallings's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 17th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 4 over for the round.