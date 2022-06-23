Scott Piercy shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Scott Piercy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Piercy had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Piercy hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.